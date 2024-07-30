Catalans Dragons forward Tariq Sims given mammoth ban following “unnecessary contact” on Hull FC man

Catalans Dragons’ Tariq Sims will miss his side’s next five matches after a tribunal hearing found him guilty of making unnecessary contact with a player who is or may be injured during his side’s Betfred Super League match with Hull FC.

Originally referred as a Grade F offence, the tribunal reduced this to Grade E on appeal and handed Sims a four-match ban on top of the one match ban already in place for Grade B head contact with an opponent during the same game. He is also fined £1,500.

The following players accepted Match Review Panel sanctions.

Josh Charnley (Leigh Leopards ) – Head Contact – Grade B – £250 fine

Mark Percival (St Helens) – Head Contact – B – 1 match

Andy Ackers (Leeds Rhinos) – Head Contact – B – £250 fine

Hugo Salabio (Huddersfield Giants) – Head Contact – B – £250 fine

Liam Horne (Castleford Tigers) – Head Contact – C – 2 matches

Tariq Sims (Catalans Dragons) – Head Contact – B – 1 match

Ligi Sao (Hull FC) – Head Contact – C – 2 matches

Matty Storton (Hull KR) – Other Contrary Behaviour – C – 1 match

Jake Wardle (Wigan Warriors) – Head Contact – B – £250 fine

Alfie Leake (Bradford Bulls Academy) – Dangerous Contact – C – 1 match

Sam Ackroyd (Bradford Bulls Academy) – Foul and abusive language towards the Match Official – D – 3 matches and a £25 fine

Jack Croft (Wakefield Trinity) – Dangerous Throw/Lift – B – £125 fine

Luke Nelmes (Rochdale Hornets) – Dangerous Contact – C – 1 match

Joey Romeo (Whitehaven) – Dangerous Throw/Lift – D – 2 matches and a £125 fine

Ryan King (Whitehaven) – Head Contact – B – £125 fine

Eddie Battye (Sheffield Eagles) – Disputes Decision – B – £125 fine

Savannah Andrade (York Valkyrie) – Dangerous Contact – B – £50 fine

Chloe Fairbank (Huddersfield Giants) – Dangerous Contact – C – 1 match

