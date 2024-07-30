Catalans Dragons forward Tariq Sims given mammoth ban following “unnecessary contact” on Hull FC man

Catalans Dragons’ Tariq Sims will miss his side’s next five matches after a tribunal hearing found him guilty of making unnecessary contact with a player who is or may be injured during his side’s Betfred Super League match with Hull FC.
Originally referred as a Grade F offence, the tribunal reduced this to Grade E on appeal and handed Sims a four-match ban on top of the one match ban already in place for Grade B head contact with an opponent during the same game. He is also fined £1,500.
The following players accepted Match Review Panel sanctions.
Josh Charnley (Leigh Leopards ) – Head Contact – Grade B – £250 fine
Mark Percival (St Helens) – Head Contact – B – 1 match
Andy Ackers (Leeds Rhinos) – Head Contact – B – £250 fine
Hugo Salabio (Huddersfield Giants) – Head Contact – B – £250 fine
Liam Horne (Castleford Tigers) – Head Contact – C – 2 matches
Tariq Sims (Catalans Dragons) – Head Contact – B – 1 match
Ligi Sao (Hull FC) – Head Contact – C – 2 matches
Matty Storton (Hull KR) – Other Contrary Behaviour – C – 1 match
Jake Wardle (Wigan Warriors) – Head Contact – B – £250 fine
Alfie Leake (Bradford Bulls Academy) – Dangerous Contact – C – 1 match
Sam Ackroyd (Bradford Bulls Academy) – Foul and abusive language towards the Match Official – D – 3 matches and a £25 fine
Jack Croft (Wakefield Trinity) – Dangerous Throw/Lift – B – £125 fine
Luke Nelmes (Rochdale Hornets) – Dangerous Contact – C – 1 match
Joey Romeo (Whitehaven) – Dangerous Throw/Lift – D – 2 matches and a £125 fine
Ryan King (Whitehaven) – Head Contact – B – £125 fine
Eddie Battye (Sheffield Eagles) – Disputes Decision – B – £125 fine
Savannah Andrade (York Valkyrie) – Dangerous Contact – B – £50 fine
Chloe Fairbank (Huddersfield Giants) – Dangerous Contact – C – 1 match
Click here to get the digital edition of League Express
Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express
League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.