St Helens captain Jonny Lomax given hefty suspension following Tribunal

ST HELENS halfback Jonny Lomax has been issued a three-match penalty notice following his tribunal which was held tonight.

The Saints skipper appeared before the Operational Rules Tribunal on a Grade E ‘Head Contact’ charge which was referred directly to tribunal by the Match Review Panel following last Friday night’s Super League fixture against Leigh Leopards.

The tribunal believed their grading to be correct and issued a three-match ban, along with a £1,500 fine.

As a result of the penalty notice, Lomax will be unavailable for selection for St Helens’ next three Super League fixtures which are; Hull FC away this Saturday afternoon, the club’s home clash against Salford Red Devils on Thursday, 8th August, and the MAGIC WKND match at Elland Road against Wigan Warriors on Saturday, 17th August.

