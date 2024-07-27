CATALANS DRAGONS have given a horror injury diagnosis on star winger Tom Johnstone.

Johnstone, who left the field early in Catalans’ 24-18 loss to Castleford Tigers last weekend, has suffered a fractured fibula.

Though no time frame has been given by the French club, it is a damning prognosis for a star that will be rejoining Wakefield Trinity at the end of the season.

Catalans Dragons give horror Tom Johnstone injury diagnosis

