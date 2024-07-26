Wigan Warriors boss Matt Peet explains defeat to Warrington Wolves

WIGAN WARRIORS went down 40-4 against Warrington Wolves tonight at the Brick Community Stadium.

The Warriors were second best throughout with head coach Matt Peet talking to Sky Sports after the game.

It’s fair to say that Peet was disappointed, saying: “I don’t think we ever had a foothold in the game. We made too many basic errors and defensively we weren’t good.

“We will take it on the chin and look to improve. The scoreline was disappointing particularly in front of our fans.

“We are embarrassed to be associated by that scoreline. I think there was the difference between this Wigan team this week and last week.

“The effort and commitment was there but we were poor with the ball and defensively we were out of our systems.”

