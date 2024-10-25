Catalans Dragons given retention boost as forward snubs Super League interest

CATALANS DRAGONS have been given a boost with the news that hooker Alrix Da Costa has signed a new deal at the French club, League Express can exclusively reveal.

Da Costa was out of contract at the end of the 2024 Super League season, but the Dragons have handed the 27-year-old a new contract to take him into 2025.

In signing a new deal, Da Costa has snubbed Super League interest that had been gathering following the culmination of the season just passed.

The 27-year-old has scored six tries in 126 appearances since debuting for the Catalans back in 2016, with Da Costa also earning nine caps for France.

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast