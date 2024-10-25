Paul Momirovski exits Leeds Rhinos after just one Super League season

LEEDS RHINOS have reached an agreement with centre Paul Momirovski that will see the centre leave the club with immediate effect.

The 28-year-old joined the Rhinos at the start of this season from NRL side Sydney Roosters and made 24 appearances, scoring seven tries.

Momirovski started his career at the Roosters before spells at Wests Tigers, Melbourne Storm and Penrith Panthers, where he was a Grand Final winner. He returned to Roosters in 2022 for two seasons.

He joined the Rhinos on a two year contract at the start of 2024 but has now been released from the final year.

Leeds Rhinos Sporting Director Ian Blease said, “We would like to thank Paul for his efforts this season and in particular how we have worked together on this outcome. As most people are aware, we are looking to make changes to our squad for next season under Brad Arthur and unfortunately with the constraints of the salary cap and the overseas quota that has meant making some tough decisions across the group. We wish Paul all the best for the future.”

Momirovski becomes the ninth first team squad player to leave the Rhinos in the off season following Justin Sangare earlier this week and joining James Donaldson, Rhyse Martin, David Fusitu’a, Luis Roberts, Corey Johnson, Kieran Hudson and Mickael Goudemand.

