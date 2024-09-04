Catalans Dragons line up Paris and Barcelona games with Wigan Warriors

CATALANS DRAGONS are planning to take a match to Paris in 2026, with Wigan Warriors lined up as potential opponents.

The game would mark the 30th anniversary of the first Super League game taking place in the French capital, when Paris St Germain beat Sheffield Eagles at the Stade Charlety.

It will also be 20 years since Catalans made their Super League bow, beating Wigan on the opening day of the 2006 season.

The Dragons are in advanced talks to stage the match at Stade Jean Bouin, the 20,000-capacity home of rugby union giants Stade Français, according to multiple reports.

It is part of Catalans’ ambition to grow the profile of the club and the sport more widely across France.

They have co-operated with Wigan on a major on-the-road match before, having played to a Super League regular-season record 31,555 crowd at Barcelona’s Camp Nou in 2019.

Catalans are also in the early stages of planning a return to Camp Nou, which is currently under redevelopment, in a future season with Wigan.

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast