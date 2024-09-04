Leeds Rhinos unveil their new shirt for 2025 with nod to famous triumph

LEEDS RHINOS have unveiled their principal shirt for the 2025 season, taking inspiration from their first World Club Challenge triumph.

Next season will mark 20 years since they became world champions for the first time, beating Canterbury Bulldogs at Elland Road.

The new jersey brings back many of the features of that 2005 design, including irregular amber hoops and a white collar.

Four players involved in the triumph – Barrie McDermott, Jamie Jones-Buchanan, Chev Walker and Keith Senior – were involved in the launch.

It marks a return to blue and amber on their principal shirt after opting for a mostly white design for 2024.

The new kit, produced by Oxen, is already on sale.

