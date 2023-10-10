Catalans Dragons’ Mitchell Pearce reveals the two clubs he turned down during the 2023 Super League season as he reveals his career pride

CATALANS DRAGONS halfback Mitchell Pearce has made a name for himself in the south of France with the Perpignan club.

The veteran halfback made the switch to the Dragons ahead of the 2022 Super League season, replacing James Maloney who moved to the French Elite One competition.

And in his final season with Catalans, Pearce has masterminded a Grand Final visit and will hang up his boots at the end of the year.

However, there was a time during 2023 when the 34-year-old was linked with a move back to the NRL – and now he has told the Sydney Morning Herald that both Sydney Roosters and Wests Tigers made offers.

“Yeah, they did (make offers). I was open to playing another season,” Pearce told the Herald.

“There were a couple of opportunities floating around in the NRL. Catalans also wanted me to play another year. But there was a lightbulb moment when, for the first time in my career, I was looking forward to something different.

“I still love playing footy — I love running out there and competing — but if I went again, would I have the motivation I’ve had in the past? That’s how I arrived at my answer to retire.”

In terms of his career, Pearce says he will look back fondly on his time in rugby league.

“I’m proud. I’m really proud. I feel proud that I’ve been able to play for so long and proud of what I’ve achieved. When you’re playing week to week, you don’t appreciate everything.

“I’ve given it everything: my energy, my obsession to rugby league for a long time. I’m looking forward to opening my mind to new things.”

