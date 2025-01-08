Catalans Dragons offered English players “every week” reveals Super League club owner

CATALANS DRAGONS owner Bernard Guasch has revealed that the French club are being offered English players “every week” by their agents.

In a candid interview with French publication, L’Independant, Guasch explained that he is focused on giving priority to young French players instead of accepting agents’ offers from abroad.

Guasch said: “The quotas have been reached and we are not going to take just to take. Every week agents offer us English players, but priority is given to French talents and promising youngsters rather than systematic recruitment abroad.”

With the likes of Franck Maria and Guillermo Aispuro-Bichet coming through the ranks in recent years at the Stade Gilbert Brutus, the future is bright for the Dragons.

However, Guasch is keen on expanding this pool of French talent under head coach Steve McNamara with an expectation of four or five youngsters breaking through into the first-team in 2025.

He continued: “We played with an average of ten French players out of 17 in 2024, which is important.

“I hope that 2025 will see the emergence of four to five young French players on whom we have invested the resources.

“We must rely on the Catalan Dragons Campus to promote the emergence of young French talents, targeting four to five players ready to perform from 2025.”