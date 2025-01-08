Leeds Rhinos prop Mikolaj Oledzki agrees new long-term deal

ENGLAND international Mikolaj Oledzki has agreed a new three-year contract extension with Leeds Rhinos that will keep him at AMT Headingley until at least the end of the 2028 Betfred Super League season.

Oledzki, 26, made his debut for Leeds back in 2017 and has since gone on to make 189 appearances for the club including winning the 2020 Challenge Cup and playing in the 2022 Grand Final.

Oledzki was due to be out of contract at the end of the 2025 season but he has ended any speculation about his future by signing a new deal.

Commenting on the contract extension, Oledzki said: “I am delighted to get it all sorted. I was keen to have the deal done before the start of the season so I could focus on my rugby without any distraction.

“This is my club; I have grown up here and I want to be part of something special in the coming years with this group of players. I have really enjoyed working with Brad Arthur and the coaching team and I think my best years are still ahead of me as a front rower.

“I would like to thank the Rhinos directors especially Ian Blease for how the negotiations have been handled and my agent Craig Harrison. I am looking forward to next season and helping the Rhinos back to challenging for silverware once again.”

Head Coach Brad Arthur added: “We are pleased to have secured Mikolaj’s long term future with the Rhinos. He is someone who understands the club and its history and he is one of our leaders. He has worked hard during pre-season so far and he knows that, as a senior player now, that he sets the standard for others.”

Sporting Director Ian Blease added, “As a club, we want to secure our best players on long term deals to build for the future and Mikolaj definitely falls into that category. He is one of our own having come through the Academy ranks to gain international selection and I am looking forward to seeing him get back to his best form in 2025.”