Catalans Dragons owner fined for Grand Final comments

Catalans Dragons owner Bernard Guasch has been fined £10,000 for the comments he made about match officials after last month’s Super League Grand Final.

The French side reached the showpiece event at Old Trafford for the first time in 2021, but were beaten by St Helens.

Guasch was quoted by Perpignan press as saying: “While I am owner of this club we will not take part in another major final unless there are three Australian referees in charge.”

A tribunal has found the Guasch’s outburst breached several of its operational rules: failure to adhere to their Respect and Tackle It policies; behaviour standards, unacceptable language, public statements about match officials, and conduct prejudicial to the interests of the game.

Guasch, who is also president of the Dragons, has been fined £10,000, with £2,500 of that suspended for three years.

At the time, RFL controller of referees Steve Ganson responded to the comments by saying: “To suggest a game is lost because of the referee alone is rankly ridiculous.”