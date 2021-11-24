Ken Davy secures Channel 4 deal to broadcast Super League in 2022

Super League Chairman Ken Davy has achieved one of his prime objectives since taking over as the Chairman of Super League earlier this year, as Super League this morning announces a new broadcasting contract that will see Channel 4 broadcast ten Betfred Super League matches in 2022.

“We are delighted to be able to confirm a brand-new broadcast partnership with Channel 4,” said Davy.

“They have a great track record of showing some of the best sporting competitions.

“The opportunity to offer live Betfred Super League action to fans on a free-to-air platform across the whole season is fantastic and one that we hope will continue to serve our current fans, as well as attract many new fans to the sport.

“I must thank our principal broadcast partner, Sky Sports, without whose support this partnership would not have been possible.”

The initial two-year partnership will see matches broadcast free-to-air for the first time in the competition’s 26-year history.

Channel 4 will broadcast ten live games each season, starting in Round One of the season with eight-time Champions Leeds Rhinos hosting Warrington Wolves on Saturday 12 February, which will kick off at 1230pm. The remaining nine games will be spread across the season and will include two end-of-season play-off fixtures.

The 2021 Betfred Super League season saw record viewing figures, with more games than ever attracting over 200,000 live viewers. By offering sports fans the opportunity to watch games via a free-to-air broadcaster, these figures are certain to continue to show significant growth in 2022.

Peter Andrews, Channel 4 Head of Sport, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to be bringing Super League to free-to-air television for the first time in its history. It’s fantastic news for Rugby League fans and it’s a really special addition to Channel 4’s sports portfolio, particularly since it’s one of our first major partnerships since moving to our new National HQ building at the Majestic in Leeds.”