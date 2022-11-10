Catalans Dragons perform u-turn over Super League star

CATALANS Dragons have performed a u-turn on one of their previous Super League stars.

Romain Franco, who left the French side earlier this year, is joining the Dragons’ reserve team for 2023.

Franco, 24, is a product of the club development system. He made his Super League debut in 2021 and registered seven appearances for the Dragons’ first-team.

The winger or fullback, who had not been offered a new contract with the Dragons at the end of last season, is staying at the club with an eye to making it back into Steve McNamara’s thinking.

Meanwhile, Catalans have already signed the likes of Manu Ma’u, Siosiua Taukeiaho and Romain Navarrete with McNamara desperate for new blood for 2023 after a disappointing 2022 Super League season.