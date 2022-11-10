Ryley Jacks leaves Featherstone Rovers for new opportunity

FEATHERSTONE Rovers have said goodbye to halfback Ryley Jacks after just one season with the West Yorkshire club.

Jacks was signed at the beginning of the 2022 Championship in a bid to help Rovers reach Super League, but Featherstone fell at the semi-final stage against Batley Bulldogs.

With that defeat, Brian McDermott left the club and now Jacks has followed the former Leeds Rhinos man out of the Millennium Stadium.

Jacks said: “I want to thank everyone at the club for giving me the opportunity to go over and play in England. It has been one of the most enjoyable experiences for me and my young family.

“I was lucky to come over to a club where the playing group are so welcoming and the fans are so passionate. The memories I made will stay with me forever and I wish the club all the best in 2023.”

Rovers already have been busy in the off-season so far, appointing Sean Long as head coach and Leon Pryce as assistant whilst the likes of Mathieu Cozza and Chris Hankinson with the West Yorkshire club hoping for a more successful 2023.