Catalans Dragons playmaker Tyrone May signs for Super League rivals

CATALANS DRAGONS playmaker Tyrone May has signed for a Super League rival.

May’s future has been up in the air for a number of months after being linked with a move to the Canterbury Bulldogs then the Leigh Leopards.

However, the former Penrith Panthers star has signed for Hull KR on a two-year deal.

Hull KR Head Coach, Willie Peters was pleased to secure May’s services from 2024: ‘Tyrone (May) has been a player on our radar for a while. He’s been really dominant in Super League over the last two seasons. We were looking to bolster our spine with some more experience and Tyrone will definitely bring that.

‘Tyrone’s played in the big games and finals. He’s been part of such a successful club like Penrith and he’s doing wonderful things in Catalans, I’m looking forward to having his experience and knowledge with us next year to help us mentor our younger guys.’

‘He can play standoff, half back, centre and loose forward, Tyrone’s versatility is going to be great for us but we’re looking for him to cement a spot in our halves.’

Speaking on his move to East Hull, May had his eyes set on joining the rising Robins: ‘I’m excited about signing with the Robins for next year. After chatting with Willie, it happened pretty quickly.

“I’m focused on finishing the season strong with Catalans but seeing Hull KR improve this year under Willie (Peters) and the direction they’re going in, it’s exciting to be a part of that next year.

“I was with Peta (Hiku) at Panthers. I got along with him really well, he’s a good fella. It’s good to have a familiar face there too. The boys that are at Hull KR already are doing a good job this year, I’m looking forward to linking up with them next season – it’s exciting times.”

