Footage revealed of alleged biting incident that resulted in six-match ban for Bradford Bulls’ Jorge Taufua

FOOTAGE has now been revealed of the alleged biting incident that resulted in a six-match ban for Bradford Bulls’ Jorge Taufua at an Operational Rules Tribunal last night.

Taufua will sit out the Championship run-in after being found guilty of a Grade E charge of contrary behaviour in the Betfred Championship match against Barrow Raiders last week.

Taufua had been charged with a Grade F offence by the Match Review Panel, with the Operational Rules Tribunal delayed for logistical reasons.

The Tribunal found him guilty, but of a Grade E rather than Grade F offence, but Bradford fans are unhappy about the result.

Now video footage has been revealed of the incident in which Barrow’s Jarrad Stack complained to the officials about an alleged bite by Taufua.

I’ll just leave this here…. 🤔🕵🏻 make your own mind up about where Stack’s left arm is pic.twitter.com/MgrxG65xEB — Charlotte Blakeley (@cvblakeley) August 14, 2023

