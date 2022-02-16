Catalans Dragons props discover length of suspensions after Super League opener

Catalans Dragons prop forwards Gil Dudson and Dylan Napa have received bans of three and four matches respectively.

Dudson was sin binned in the opening minute of the Super League opener at St Helens last week, while Napa was shown red on debut in the second half.

Dudson lashed out on the ground at Joe Batchelor after making the first carry of the game and, as well as seeing a yellow card at the time, pleaded guilty to a Grade D charge of punching, and making contact with the head of an opponent.

The RFL’s operational rules tribunal has now handed down a three-match suspension, along with a £500 fine.

Napa, making his competitive Catalans debut after signing from Canterbury Bulldogs in the off-season, was dismissed in the closing stages of the same game for a high challenge on Saints’ Mark Percival.

He was charged with Grade D reckless striking and found guilty, resulting in a four-match suspension and a £500 fine.

Both players will miss the Dragons’ clashes with Wakefield Trinity, Leeds Rhinos and Warrington Wolves, while Napa will also have to sit out the visit of Wigan Warriors and can only return when Hull KR visit Perpignan on 18 March.

Head coach Steve McNamara is already facing difficulties in the front row just a week into the new season, with Dudson and Napa joining the injured Julian Bousquet on the sidelines.

French international Bousquet broke his arm in the defeat to Saints, which will require surgery and force a lengthy absence.