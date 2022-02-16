Leeds Rhinos and Warrington Wolves forwards see bans extended as appeals fail

Leeds Rhinos’ James Bentley and Warrington Wolves’ Oliver Holmes have had their suspensions extended after “frivolous” appeals against their original sentencing.

The opening weekend of the new Super League season saw evidence of harsher punishments for offences, particularly involving the head.

Bentley was sent off in the first half of the clash with Warrington at Headingley for a high tackle on Gareth Widdop, while Holmes was sent to the sin bin in the second half for a high tackle on Leeds’ James Donaldson.

A three-match ban was handed down to Bentley, who was making his debut for his hometown Rhinos following a move from St Helens, but following the club’s appeal a further game has been added to his sentence.

As a result, he will miss not only fixtures against Wigan Warriors, Catalans Dragons and Wakefield Trinity, but also the home match with Hull FC, and only be able to return on 18 March against Salford Red Devils.

Holmes, who was also making his competitive debut for a new club after joining Wire from Castleford Tigers in the off-season, was given a one-match ban but this has now been extended to two games after what, like Bentley, the tribunal described as a “frivolous challenge”.

The England international had initially been named in Warrington’s squad to face Castleford this Thursday in the hope of a successful appeal, but he will now miss not only that fixture but the trip to Toulouse Olympique the following week as well.

Brad Dwyer was also handed a one-match ban for Leeds in the aftermath of the game, while Warrington’s Ben Currie escaped any suspension.