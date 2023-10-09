Catalans Dragons release club statement following pitch invasion from fans in aftermath of St Helens win

CATALANS DRAGONS have released a club statement following the pitch invasion from fans in the aftermath of their historic 12-6 win over St Helens on Friday night.

Sam Tomkins delivered the killer blow in the last minute of normal time, dancing his way through the Saints line and igniting jubilation in the Stade Gilbert Brutus.

However, the club has responded with a statement, saying: “The Super League semi-final against St Helens was marked by a pitch invasion by supporters following the final whistle.

“Even if this was with scenes of joy and a moment shared between supporters and players, and there was no unsavoury or aggressive conduct, the club nevertheless wholeheartedly condemns this incident.

“The club reminds the supporters that any intrusion onto the stadium pitch is strictly prohibited and that sanctions are in place for this type of incident.”

Following a precedent set by investigations into Hull KR earlier in the season, the RFL are likely to investigate.

