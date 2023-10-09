Steve McNamara answers Catalans Dragons chairman’s past demand for Australian referees for Super League Grand Final

STEVE MCNAMARA has given his say on Catalans Dragons chairman Bernard Guasch’s comments about Australian referees needed for the Super League Grand Final from 2021.

Back then, Guasch, who saw his Catalans side go down 12-10 to St Helens at Old Trafford in 2021, was angered by a number of controversial decisions during that game.

But, ahead of the Dragons’ clash against Wigan Warriors on Saturday night, McNamara has laughed off those suggestions.

Guasch said, at the time: “As long as I’m president of the Catalans Dragons, I’ll never play a Super League final again until we have three Australian referees.

“I’m furious, at some point I say stop? I wanted to react like an English gentleman because I have a lot of respect for this competition. I am proud to have lived these three extraordinary days at Old Trafford as the English know how to organise them. But I saw the match again and I tell myself that I cannot let this go by without reacting and making a decision.”

Now McNamara has had his own say on those comments: “Bernard is a passionate man and he was very happy for us to get to a Grand Final,” McNamara said. “He sat back and watched it on reflection and had some different opinions, but saying that he’s a passionate man who says what he thinks at the time.

“Clearly, it will be one of the English referees, it is what it is. I remember being at Bradford Bulls and Peter Wood was the chairman at the time, he asked for the two points back off Leeds Rhinos after we lost.

“Sometimes, people in power, in charge, say things in the heat of the moment and I’m sure it’s the same with Bernard. He’s gone to Spain hunting for a couple of days and he’ll be back in England for the final.”

