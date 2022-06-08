Catalans Dragons retain another star player as forward signs new contract

Catalans Dragons back-row Matt Whitley has signed a new two-year contract with the Perpignan club.

The contract of the former England Knights international was due to expire at the end of the current season but he will now stay at Stade Gilbert Brutus up to 2024.

Whitley joined Catalans from Widnes Vikings ahead of the 2019 season and has scored 28 tries in 71 appearances for the club, playing a key role in winning the League Leaders’ Shield last season and featuring in the Super League Grand Final.

“Matt has been a great addition to us since his arrival and he continues to grow and impress as a young man and a player,” said the Dragons’ head coach, Steve McNamara. “We are delighted he has agreed a new contract.”

Whitley, 26, added: “I’m really excited to be staying at the Dragons and really looking forward to the next two years.”

His signature follows the announcement the previous day that winger Fouad Yaha had also signed a new two-year contract with Catalans.