Thomas Mikaele in contention for Warrington Wolves debut this week

Warrington Wolves head coach Daryl Powell says new signing Thomas Mikaele is in his thoughts to feature for the first time this week.

The forward only arrived in the UK last weekend from Australia, having made the move from NRL side Wests Tigers on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

Mikaele, 24, has joined training and can put himself in the frame for a quick debut when Warrington travel to fellow strugglers Wakefield Trinity on Sunday in Super League.

“At this stage he definitely is,” said Powell of whether the New-Zealand born prop is in contention.

“We’ll see how he is tomorrow (Thursday) once he gets some real running down and see how he goes.

“He’s been getting tuned in, getting over jet lag. He’s done a bit of work in the gym today.

“My first impression is great of him as a person and how he is around the rugby environment.

“I’m just looking forward to seeing him train and, fingers crossed, getting him ready to play.”

A debut for Mikaele would provide a big boost for a Warrington side who have lost their last four matches and are ahead of only Wakefield and Toulouse Olympique in the Super League table.