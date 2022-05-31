Catalans Dragons seal signing of NRL winner for 2023

Catalans Dragons have made their first signing for the 2023 season with the addition of Siosiua Taukeiaho.

The 30-year-old prop has signed a two-year deal, with the option of a third season, to join the Dragons from Sydney Roosters.

Taukeiaho has played more than 150 times for the Roosters in the NRL, including in their 2018 and 2019 Grand Final wins, and played in both subsequent World Club Challenge successes as well.

He started out at New Zealand Warriors and has also played at international level for both his native New Zealand, and for Tonga where he is currently national captain.

Catalans have already lost three forwards for next season with Sam Kasiano and Gil Dudson joining Warrington Wolves, while Joe Chan is heading to Melbourne Storm.

“Siua is an outstanding player and professional who will bring many qualities to our team,” said Dragons head coach Steve McNamara.

“He is a very talented all-round player with great leadership skills. I know him well from my time at the Roosters, seeing first hand just how hard he has worked to reach the highest of levels in becoming an NRL Grand Final winner on two occasions and being the current captain of Tonga.”

Taukeiaho added: “Joining Catalans Dragons is an exciting opportunity for me and my family and I’m looking forward to linking back up with Steve McNamara.”