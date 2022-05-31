Featherstone Rovers bolster pack with signing of Wakefield Trinity forward

Championship leaders Featherstone Rovers have strengthened their forward pack with the signing of Wakefield Trinity youngster Sam Eseh on loan for the remainder of the season.

Eseh is yet to make his first-team debut at Wakefield but has had a recent loan spell at Barrow Raiders, where he impressed Featherstone boss Brian McDermott.

“He’s a big powerful forward who caused us some problems when we played against him,” said McDermott.

“It’s an area of the squad we’ve been keen to add to for some time and Sam is an intelligent solution.”

Featherstone were beaten last week in the 1895 Cup final by Leigh Centurions at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

They have lost both James Lockwood, with a broken hand, and Craig Kopczak to injury following that game so Eseh will provide cover for those forwards.

Super League outfit Wakefield have the option to recall Eseh from their neighbours at any stage.