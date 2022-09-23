Catalans Dragons secure England international to new contract

Michael McIlorum is staying with Catalans Dragons next season after agreeing a new one-year deal.

The England international hooker has made 95 appearances for the Perpignan outfit since joining from Wigan Warriors ahead of the 2018 season.

McIlorum helped the Dragons win the Challenge Cup in his first year at the club, adding to the two Super League Grand Finals and two Challenge Cup titles he won at Wigan.

Earlier this year the 34-year-old, who has also represented Ireland internationally, returned to the England fold for the first time in nine years and he is contention for their World Cup squad, which will be announced next week.

“I’m very happy to be playing on again next year with the Dragons,” said McIlorum.

“I have enjoyed my time here over the past five years and it is pleasing to see the progression the club has made in the short time I have been here.

“I hope this continues next year and we are challenging to be in the finals which I feel we are more than capable of achieving with the group we will have next year.”

Catalans head coach Steve McNamara said: “Micky’s form this year has been exceptional, resulting in him not only being awarded the (club’s) Players’ Player of the Year and the Coaches’ Player of the Year but also a return into the England team for the World Cup.

“He is as fit and healthy as ever and we are delighted he will continue with us for another season.”