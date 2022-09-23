Salford Red Devils confirm signing of Wigan Warriors forward

Salford Red Devils have announced the signing of Oliver Partington from Wigan Warriors on a two-year deal.

The 24-year-old prop or loose forward has made 92 appearances for Wigan since debuting in 2018, including in their 2020 Super League Grand Final defeat.

But he struggled to get into their team when close to full strength in 2022 and is now set for a new challenge at fellow play-off semi-finalists Salford.

“I’m over the moon to have signed for Salford,” said Partington, who was caped by England Knights three years ago.

“After speaking to (head coach) Paul Rowley, I knew it was the right place for me. I can’t wait to get going with the lads and looking forward to meeting the fans.”

Rowley added of his first confirmed signing for 2023: “I’m looking forward to seeing him playing alongside our lads and know he will fit in perfectly.”

Wigan coach Matt Peet said of Partington’s departure: “Salford have got themselves an outstanding character for the next two years.

“Oliver is a player and a person we are immensely proud of and wish all the best for the future.”