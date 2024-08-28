Catalans Dragons secure French international amidst being offered to rival Super League clubs

MATTHIEU LAGUERRE has signed a one-year contract with the club, with an option of a further year.

The France international centre has put pen to paper on a contract extension that will secure his future at the Gilbert Brutus Stadium until the end of the 2025 season.

Laguerre, a centre by trade, started playing rugby league in Marseille and joined the club Academy in 2017. He then progressed to the club reserve team and made his Super League debut last year.

Named man of the match for his first professional game, the 25-year-old was rewarded for his great first season by receiving the award of Club’s Rookie of the Year and a first call-up for France against England.

He has played 11 games and scored two tries so far this season and made 42 appearances since his debut for the club, scoring 18 tries in the process.

However, Laguerre had been offered to rival Super League clubs, Love Rugby League had revealed last week.

That being said, the French international has decided to prolong his career with his boyhood club.

Laguerre said: “I am very happy to extend my contract with the Dragons. I would like to thank the club and the staff for their trust, and I will continue to give my best every time I wear the Catalans jersey. I will keep working hard to continue my progress.

Meanwhile, Steve McNamara, Catalans Dragons’ head coach said: “We are happy to re-sign Matthieu who is continuing to develop and gain confidence in his game. We feel he is ready to take his game to the next level over the coming period.”

