Rhyse Martin’s new Super League club confirmed after rejecting new Leeds Rhinos contract

RHYSE MARTIN will be a Hull KR player in 2025, the Super League club has now confirmed.

Martin, who has become one of Leeds Rhinos’ most consistent performers in recent seasons, has rejected a new deal at Headingley.

That has subsequently left the rumour mill in overdrive about where the Papua New Guinea international would hang his hat for 2025 and beyond.

Now, Rovers have confirmed the signing of Martin, beating the likes of Leigh Leopards and Warrington Wolves in getting their man.

Martin made his NRL debut in 2018 for Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs, making 25 appearances for the Sydney club before joining the Rhinos in 2019.

The 31-year-old heads to East Hull after six seasons with Leeds Rhinos, making 128 appearances, scoring 36 tries and converting 421 goals.

Amassing 1,000 points in the process during his time with the Rhinos, Martin became the Rhinos’ captain and helped the side to secure the Challenge Cup in 2020 before firing them to the 2022 BSuper League Grand Final.

Hull KR head coach, Willie Peters said: “We’re really pleased to sign Rhyse (Martin). We identified back-row as an area in which we needed more depth and I have no doubt Rhyse will provide that through his experience and knowledge of the position.

“Rhyse is an 80 % plus goal kicker and a highly skilled back-rower who will add another dimension to the way we attack next season. We look forward to Rhyse and his family joining the club in 2025.”

Speaking on the move to Hull KR in 2025, Martin said: “I’m excited to join Hull KR next season and get over there. After speaking to Willie, I was excited by our conversations. Those chats and the performances Hull KR are putting in made the decision on the footy side a lot easier.

“I want to play the best I can for Hull KR and do what’s best for the team. Then the individual aspects of my game will progress along with that when the team is performing well.

“I’ve played with Kelepi (Tanginoa) and Jesse (Sue) before so I’m looking forward to connecting up with those guys again. It’s an exciting fresh start for me, I can’t wait to rip in to something new.”

As Papua New Guinea’s most-capped international, Martin was excited to add his own chapter to the Kumuls’ historic conneciton with Hull KR: “It’s awesome (the club’s connection with Papua New Guinea). The history between Hull KR and Stanley Gene, John Okul and Makali Aizue was a big part of paving the way for players like me now.

“A lot of Papua New Guineans know who Hull KR are and hopefully at the end of the season I’ll get to represent Papua New Guinea again in the Pacific Bowl. I’m excited to be part of that story and put my stamp on the next chapter of that.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast