Catalans Dragons secure signing of NRL and ex-Australia star

CATALANS DRAGONS have confirmed the signing of Australia winger Nick Cotric on a three-year deal from next season.

Cotric will join from Canberra Raiders, where he has made 135 NRL appearances in two spells alongside a stint at Canterbury Bulldogs.

The 25-year-old is also an international player, making two appearances for Australia back in 2019 against New Zealand and Tonga.

He also made one New South Wales appearance in State of Origin that year.

“I can’t wait to put the jersey on and go hard with the boys,” said Cotric, who has 62 NRL tries to his name.

“I’m excited to make new memories and play for a great club and team.”

Cotric is the second incoming winger for Catalans next season, alongside St Helens and England star Tommy Makinson.

The pair will replace Tom Davies and Tom Johnstone, who are leaving Perpignan at the end of the season to join Hull KR and Wakefield Trinity respectively.

“Nick is an extremely exciting signing for our club,” said Dragons head coach Steve McNamara.

“He is capable of playing both wing and centre, he is a player who breaks tackles and is blessed with genuine speed.

“For a young man he has huge experience, and we look forward to him having a huge impact on our team.”

