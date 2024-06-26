Hull KR sign Bradford Bulls forward from 2025 season

ERIBE DORO believes he is ready for another shot at Super League after signing a two-year deal with Hull KR.

The 23-year-old prop will leave Championship side Bradford Bulls at the end of this season to link up with the top-flight Robins.

Doro came through Warrington Wolves’ Academy and played four times in Super League – twice in 2020 and twice in 2021.

He now has almost 50 Championship appearances to his name with Widnes Vikings, Halifax Panthers and Bradford, whom he joined midway through last year.

“Hull KR are doing some big things at the minute so when the opportunity came for me to join that and be a part of it, it was something I jumped at,” said Doro.

“I’ve had a small taste of Super League when I was at Warrington, it was an experience I enjoyed. I play rugby to play at the highest levels to push myself and challenge myself.

“My time in the Championship has done wonders for my game personally and allowed me to grow and mature.

“I’m at the age now were I’m ready to go back up to Super League and add something to a team while I improve and grow in a full-time environment.”

Doro is Hull KR’s third confirmed new addition for the 2025 season, following Jared Waerea-Hargreaves from Sydney Roosters and Catalans Dragons’ Tom Davies (plus Jack Broadbent will technically make his loan from Castleford Tigers permanent).

Head coach Willie Peters said: “Eribe has worked hard to get the opportunity to return to Super League by being one of the stand-out front-rowers in the Championship competition.

“The progression Eribe has made during his time in the Championship will stand him in good stead for taking the next step in his journey. Eribe is ready to test himself as a Super League front-rower.

“Eribe will add real value to us with his aggressive running style and strong defence. We are looking to help develop Eribe’s game further in 2025 and beyond.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast