Catalans Dragons secure victory over winless Leeds Rhinos

Leeds Rhinos remain winless in Super League this season after falling to a narrow 10-4 defeat to Catalans Dragons at Headingley.

Despite the early loss of forward Alex Mellor, who was taken from the field on a stretcher after a head knock making a tackle, Richard Agar’s side took the lead when Blake Austin managed to scamper his way to the line without being held.

But the sides would go into half-time level at 4-4 as Catalans hit back before the break, Sam Tomkins’ wide pass putting Fouad Yaha over.

The Dragons took the lead ten minutes into the second half when Joe Chan went over from close range off a Sam Kasiano pass, Josh Drinkwater converting, and could have been further ahead but Yaha had a try ruled out for a tackle off the ball.

Instead Steve McNamara’s men had to hold on in the closing stages to secure a second consecutive victory, repelling heavy Leeds pressure while down a player after Mitchell Pearce was shown yellow for a high tackle.

Leeds: 1 Jack Walker, 29 Liam Tindall, 20 Tom Briscoe, 4 Liam Sutcliffe, 5 Ash Handley, 6 Blake Austin, 7 Aidan Sezer, 8 Mikolaj Oledzki, 9 Kruise Leeming, 10 Matt Prior, 15 Alex Mellor, 21 Morgan Gannon, 13 Zane Tetevano. Subs: 14 Brad Dwyer, 17 Cameron Smith, 19 Bodene Thompson, 24 Jarrod O’Connor

Tries: Austin (22)

Catalans: 29 Sam Tomkins, 2 Tom Davies, 3 Samisoni Langi, 4 Dean Whare, 5 Fouad Yaha, 6 Mitchell Pearce, 7 Josh Drinkwater, 12 Mike McMeeken, 9 Michael McIlorum, 23 Jordan Dezaria, 11 Matt Whitley, 15 Benjamin Jullien, 13 Benjamin Garcia. Subs: 16 Paul Seguiér, 20 Tyrone May, 27 Joe Chan, 28 Sam Kasiano.

Tries: Yaha (27), Chan (50)

Goals: Drinkwater 1

Sinbin: Pearce (65 – high tackle)

