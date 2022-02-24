Farrell double helps Wigan to victory

Two first-half Tries by Liam Farrell were decisive in Wigan’s 22-12 victory over Huddersfield Giants tonight at the DW Stadium.

Before the game began there was a minute’s silence for the former Wigan star Va’aiga Tuigamala, whose death had been announced earlier in the day.

Then, when the game got underway, Wigan stand-off Cade Cust had to leave the field in the first minute for a head injury assessment with Morgan Smithies coming onto the field, but Cust would return to play a decisive role in the game.

As well as Farrell, JakeBibby scored for Wigan in the first half, with Chris McQueen replying for the Giants. Hardaker converted who out of the three Wigan tries for a 16-6 half-time score.

Tui Lolohea scored the first try of the second half for the Giants, but Bateman extended Wigan’s lead back to ten points as the final 25 minutes were scoreless.

Wigan: 23 Jai Field, 2 Jake Bibby, 3 Zak Hardaker, 21 Kai Pearce-Paul, 5 Liam Marshall, 6 Cade Cust, 7 Thomas Leuluai, 8 Brad Singleton, 9 Sam Powell, 15 Kaide Ellis, 11 Willie Isa, 12 Liam Farrell, 13 John Bateman; Subs: 10 Patrick Mago, 14 Morgan Smithies, 17 Oliver Partington, 20 Liam Byrne

Tries: Farrell (7, 17), Bibby (21), Bateman (55)

Goals: Hardaker 3

Huddersfield: 1 Will Pryce, 2 Jermaine McGillvary, 21 Leroy Cudjoe, 4 Ricky Leutele, 25 Innes Senior, 6 Tui Lolohea, 23 Oliver Russell, 8 Chris Hill, 19 Adam O’Brien, 17 Owen Trout, 11 Josh Jones, 12 Chris McQueen, 13 Luke Yates; Subs: 1 Ash Golding, 14 Matty English, 15 Joe Greenwood, 18 Sebastine Ikahihifo

Tries: McQueen (14), Lolohea (48)

Goals: Pryce 2