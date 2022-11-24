Catalans Dragons star Dylan Napa linked with move to Super League rivals

CATALANS Dragons star Dylan Napa has been linked with a move to a Super League rival.

Earlier this month, the former Sydney Roosters prop was told by the French side that he was no longer needed and has thus been searching for a new club.

And, according to French publication L’Independant, Wakefield Trinity have put the feelers out to potentially sign the heavyweight.

Trinity are one of just a few Super League clubs that still have quota spaces left given the exits of David Fifita, Jacob Miller, Bill Tupou and Tinirau Arone.

As such, new head coach Mark Applegarth hs already brought in former Gold Coast Titans forward Kevin Proctor whilst Morgan Smith has joined from Featherstone Rovers.

Napa would certainly bring punch to the Wakefield pack after a disappointing 2022 Super League season in which Trinity flirted with relegation.