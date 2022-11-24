Hull KR planning major expansion to Super League stadium

HULL KR are planning a major stadium expansion to their Super League venue, Craven Park.

That’s according to Robins’ chief executive Paul Lakin who spoke at the recent fans’ forum event on Tuesday night to outline the plans.

Recently, Craven Park has undergone a massive transformation, with a new brand new stand behind the sticks whilst Craven Streat has brought with it an added dimension on game day with food stalls and entertainment hubs for fans.

Now though, Lakin has expressed his and the club’s desire to expand even further with plans for a new West Stand in the pipeline.

“It is absolutely a landmark moment, and huge for the next generation of Hull KR,” Lakin said via the Hull KR website.

“We are grateful to Neil’s (owner Neil Hudgell) support, and we now have an opportunity to develop the land around the ground, to look at the art of the possible.

“Nothing will happen quickly, as we need to make sure we get it right. We will be brining developers in to ensure we are creating a facility to grow revenue and serve the community.

“We have aspirations to knock down the West Stand and rebuild a bigger and better facility. We have to focus on becoming sustainable, both in terms of our provision of facilities to develop the youth and become financially sustainable.

“Our first phase will be the creating a top class facility for the academy, first team and foundation, providing a place to work, a gym and eventually our own 3G pitch.

“At the moment only one 3G facility exists in Hull at the University, so we must focus on our ambition to create one of our own for the club and the community of East Hull.”

With new head coach Willie Peters at the helm, it promises to be an exciting number of years for Rovers fans!