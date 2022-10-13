Catalans Dragons star Josh Drinkwater addresses Warrington Wolves rumour

WITH the Super League season done and dusted, the rumour mill is going into overdrive about the potential futures of many a rugby league player.

One surprising rumour which has been doing the rounds in recent days is that of Catalans Dragons star Josh Drinkwater being linked with a move to the Warrington Wolves.

Warrington, of course, endured a difficult 2022 season with head coach Daryl Powell doing his utmost to transform that side into a potentially silverware-hunting one in 2023.

The likes of Josh McGuire, Paul Vaughan, Gil Dudson and Sam Kasiano have already penned deals at the Halliwell Jones Stadium for the next few seasons whilst Matt Dufty and Thomas Mikaele joined midway through 2022.

However, though the Wolves have said goodbye to halfback Gareth Widdop, Drinkwater will not be making the move to replace him for Powell’s side.

“I don’t know where the rumour came from but I’ve always been told to never address a rumour because then you will have to address every rumour that comes out for rest of your career,” Drinkwater told League Express.

“I just don’t want this to become a thing if it isn’t already.”

Drinkwater has arguably become one of Super League’s greatest halfbacks in recent seasons, helping to propel the Dragons into a regular top four team competing for trophies.