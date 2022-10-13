Shaun Wane on ‘niggles’ in England squad as he responds to Phil Gould’s comments that England ‘can’t beat Samoa’ 

CANTERBURY Bulldogs General Manager Phil ‘Gus’ Gould caused quite the stir earlier in the week when he claimed that England ‘can’t beat Samoa.’

England, of course, take on Samoa in the opening game of this year’s World Cup with Gould refusing to believe that Shaun Wane’s men could be victorious against a Samoa side boasting the likes of Jarome Luai in their squad.

However, Wane remained coy when asked about Gould’s comments, stating: “We will see on Saturday!

“I am looking forward to it and hopefully he is not right.”

That being said, the former Wigan Warriors head coach believes that Saturday will be a major challenge, though Wane has been full of praise for the way in which his players have bought into what he is trying to do.

“They are a really good team, but what a game to start. I’m really confident with my England lads and we are playing against some of the best in the NRL but mine will be strong and it is massive for the World Cup,” Wane continued.

“We have had conversations all the way through lockdown in different Zoom meetings and swapped ideas.

“When we all joined up in camp I did feel like I knew them really well.

“The messages I have tried to instil over the past few years, the players get it, I’m talking about behaviours off the field and fair play to the lads they are doing what I am asking.”

Wane does, however, have a few issues that he needs to rectify with the medical staff before Saturday’s game at St James’ Park.

“I’ve just got a few niggles that I need to sort out with the medical staff.

“There is nothing major at all but I need to be settled with my own selections.”