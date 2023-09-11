Catalans Dragons star Mitchell Pearce makes decision to retire

CATALANS DRAGONS halfback veteran Mitchell Pearce has announced that he will hang up his boots at the end of the 2023 Super League season.

Pearce had been linked with a stunning return to the Sydney Roosters in the NRL for 2024, but the veteran has instead decided to retire, bringing down the curtain on an illustrious career.

The Australian has made 34 appearances for the Dragons since joining the club ahead of the 2022 Super League season.

“Hey guys – I’ve decided that this season will be my last in rugby league.

“What a journey it’s been. I finish the game knowing I have given every bit of my heart and soul for nearly 18 years.

“I’ve had some amazing times and leave the game with friends I know I’ll have for the rest of my life.

“I still have a job to do with Catalans Dragons and I’m all in to go after that trophy and make history for French Rugby League.”

