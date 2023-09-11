Ex-Castleford Tigers starlet’s exit from Newcastle Knights puts Super League clubs on alert

FORMER Castleford Tigers starlet Bailey Hodgson will leave the Newcastle Knights at the end of the 2023 NRL season.

That has, in turn, put Super League clubs on alert with the fullback yet to break through in either Super League or the NRL after coming through the ranks at the Tigers.

Hodgson, 21, signed a three-year deal with the Knights ahead of the 2021 NRL season despite appearing just once for Castleford in Super League.

Highly-rated, the fullback has suffered a number of heartbreaking injuries whilst on Newcastle’s books with the Hunter club deciding not to extend Hodgson’s contract for 2024.

Now Super League clubs have become excited by the prospect of a young Englishman hungry for first-team action and determined to make a name for himself following a tumultuous recent time.

Across three seasons, Hodgson has made just 16 appearances for the Knights’ reserves and is one of ten players leaving the club at the end of the season.

In terms of those Super League clubs in need of a fullback, former club Castleford require a number one following the exit of Niall Evalds whilst Sam Tomkins will retire at the Catalans Dragons.

