Catalans Dragons star Sam Tomkins reckons he could still do a job for the Wigan Warriors as a halfback

KNOWN for his scintillating play and confident behaviour and mannerisms, Catalans Dragons star Sam Tomkins engaged with a number of rugby league fans at the weekend on social media giant, Twitter.

Tomkins, who is entering the final year of his deal at the French club, was asked if he could still do a job for the Wigan Warriors as a halfback.

That prompted a quick response from Tomkins who simply replied “yea.”

It’s a bold statement from Tomkins, though it isn’t quite apparent whether he was joking or not, but a combination of Harry Smith, Cade Cust and Tomkins would be a trio up there with the best in Super League.

Following Tommy Leuluai’s retirement and appointment as assistant coach to Matt Peet, the Warriors are currently down a playmaker.

With youngster Logan Astley highly thought of at the DW Stadium, the teenager could well be the next starlet on the Wigan conveyor belt of youth as Peet aims for more of the same success in 2023 as in 2022 when the club lifted the Challenge Cup.

Tomkins himself has previously stated his desire to retire in the south of France with the Catalans side, with the Milton Keynes-born livewire settling into the culture seamlessly.