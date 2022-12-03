Catalans Dragons star Samisoni Langi signs for Super League club following uncertain future

SAMISONI Langi has found a new Super League club after his uncertain future with the Catalans Dragons.

Langi, 29, joins Super League rivals Wakefield Trinity after a five-year stint in Perpignan where he has established himself as one of the finest three-quarters in the competition.

Whilst mainly operating in the centre, Langi is also comfortable at halfback, second-row and loose-forward, which will be invaluable to Mark Applegarth and his squad.

Applegarth admits that Langi is a player he has admired for a long period of time and he is delighted to have him in his squad for 2023 and beyond.

“I’m really pleased to have Samisoni at the club,” said Applegarth.

“He is a player that I have admired for a number of years and I’m sure he will have a massive impact on our squad.

“He’s a proven player at this level and when we realised he was available, we made a move straight away.

“He will offer some good competiton for centre spots but he also provides plenty of versatility by being comfortable playing in other areas.

“Samisoni is a great coup for us and we can’t wait to work with him.”

Speaking on his move to Trinity, Langi said: “I’m really looking forward to this new challenge and can’t wait to get over and start.

“I’ve had a few conversations with Mark and I am really looking forward to working with him. His coaching style and the way he wants us to play particularly excites me.

“I’m looking forward to getting to know the people of Wakefield, putting my best foot forward and proving to the supporters that I will fit right in. I’m ready now and can’t wait to rip in.”

Trinity CEO, Michael Carter, added: “I’m delighted to welcome Soni to the club. It’s no secret how much we valued and chased him last year so to get him now is fantastic.

“He offers fantastic quality at centre, second row and halfback and is also a quality person.

“Soni and his family are very welcome to the Trinity family. A quality signing for the club.”