Leeds Rhinos boss Rohan Smith on new signing being ‘a favourite amongst the boys’ and Nene MacDonald hopes

LEEDS Rhinos head coach Rohan Smith has waxed lyrical about his squad that he has put together ahead of the 2023 Super League season.

Smith has signed the likes of Luis Roberts, Leon Ruan, Derrell Olpherts and James McDonnell, but there is one new recruit in particular that has impressed the rest of the squad.

That man is former Toulouse Olympique prop Justin Sangare.

“He is already a bit of a favourite amongst the boys. He speaks good English and the boys are getting on with him well,” Smith told the Leeds Rhinos website.

For Smith, the 2023 season is a way of continuing the good work that began in 2022, particularly with the blooding through of more youngsters.

“As we go by Christmas we will have the squad together and there is a real good feel amongst the group,” Smith continued.

“We integrated a lot of the kids at the back end of last season and a few of those guys are now full-time and thriving and the batch below them are doing one or two days a week.

“We have been able to build for the season to go ahead and potentially seasons in the future.”

Leeds’ most recent signing saw Nene MacDonald pen a deal at Headingley for two seasons after a great year with the Leigh Leopards.

And, Smith cannot wait to see him in action.

“Nene has an appetite to carry the ball. He is a handful and he can offload and he is a finisher. He can score tries and he is really maturing.

“He has played a lot of NRL and hasn’t really found a home. I hope he can find a home here and I think our squad will help that.

“He’s really enjoying it, living in England and that’s a good start. There’s none of that adjustment period which for some players it does take some adjusting.

“Now, we feel like have a real strong outside back unit.”