Catalans Dragons star Tom Davies on Tom Johnstone signing and playing under Steve McNamara and Shaun Wane

CATALANS Dragons star Tom Davies is making a name for himself in the south of France.

After moving to the French club back in 2020, the Wigan-born winger has become one of the in-form flyers in Super League.

And Davies believes that working under Steve McNamara – and the similarities he has with Shaun Wane – is the tonic for that good form.

“I get on with him very well, he gets the most out of me as a player. He is my kind of coach and he tells you straight up what he wants you to do and what he thinks of you,” Davies told League Express.

“Just been under him frees my game up a lot. He doesn’t try to structure to me too much or tell me how to hold my width here and there.

“A lot of my game is my yardage carries and he tells me to get in and get my hands on the ball as much as possible. His playing style suits me too.

“They have got a lot of similarities, their playing styles are similar. He is a straight shooter and he tells you what he thinks. You need honesty from a coach and I respect him a lot.

“He’s very old school with that, he wants work ethic and people that work hard and get the job done that’s why I liked playing under him at Wigan.”

Davies is also keen to continue the hard work of chairman Bernard Guasch in finding the right people to take Catalans to the next level.

“Bernard and Steve have made that clear. We are trying to change that narrative from a place to come after you win your trophies and retire at to somewhere where you come to win trophies.

“We want to become a big club so to speak and that takes years. You need to find the right people and weed out the wrong ones. The people he has brought in want to win trophies and they share their experience with that.

“The coach sets your culture but the players make it and that is something that is massive for Steve.”

One of those signings through the door ahead of the 2023 season is Wakefield Trinity winger Tom Johnstone – and Davies believes this is the kind of player Catalans need.

“We want people who can push us further and help win us trophies.

“Having someone like him can really improve the squad and improve us off the field as well.

“He has played at a great level and played for England and he can add off the field too.”