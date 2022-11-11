Ex-Bradford Bulls and Wakefield Trinity halfback Ben Jeffries on whether he would take Super League coaching job

FORMER Bradford Bulls and Wakefield Trinity halfback Ben Jeffries has revealed his Super League coaching ambition.

The diminutive playmaker has been in England recently coaching the Papua New Guinea Orchids during their Rugby League World Cup campaign with Jeffries earning a big reputation for himself during his time in the UK.

And when asked if he would like to return and whether he had the passion to do so, Jeffries revealed he had the drive to one day return.

“Yes and no, at the moment I’m very happy where I am at but I loved playing here,” Jeffries told BBC Radio Leeds.

“Do I have a passion to come back? I’d love to come back.

Does my wife want to come back? She loved every minute of it here, but whether she sees herself coming back or not that’s another question for another day.”

Jeffries first came to British shores in 2022, joining Wakefield where he became a cult hero before signing for the Bulls in 2007.

The halfback played at Odsal for two years before returning to Trinity for another two years. After those two seasons at Belle Vue, Jeffries again returned to Bradford.

Jeffries retired at the end of the 2012 Super League season.