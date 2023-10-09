Catalans Dragons’ steps to get fans to Super League Grand Final

CATALANS DRAGONS are planning a French invasion of Old Trafford and their “biggest ever presence” of supporters in the UK.

As the final hooter blew on their dramatic Friday night semi-final victory over champions St Helens in Perpignan, club officials launched a series of packages to encourage as many fans as possible to make the trip to Manchester for the Grand Final this weekend.

“It’s so important that our fans find as many ways as possible to get to the stadium,” a club official told League Express.

“We have been working for some time on a number of packages, including flights, coach trips and accommodation, and they were made immediately available once we knew we were in the final.”

The attendance for the 2021 Grand Final between Catalans and St Helens was 45,177, the lowest since the competition began in 1998. But Super League officials are confident of beating that figure after reporting a 30 per cent increase in ticket sales prior to the finalists being known.

Meanwhile the Dragons are bracing themselves for potential sanctions from the RFL after a pitch invasion by hundreds of supporters following Friday night’s clash.

The Dragons recorded a capacity crowd of 11,530 at Stade Gilbert Brutus and supporters were encouraged to attend a pre-match cavalcade arrival of both team coaches with flares and fanfares to greet the players.

A spectacular fireworks display ramped up the atmosphere as the teams took to the pitch. But emotions boiled over at the Brutus after a nail-biting match which was settled by a last-minute try by Sam Tomkins, and the pitch was flooded by fans after the final hooter.

Sky Sports’ pitch-side TV interview with Saints’ retiring star James Roby was interrupted by a French supporter and, although no further incidents or complaints were reported, club officials will be anxious to see how the RFL reacts.

Catalans were fined £25,000 earlier this year for incidents during last year’s semi-final defeat to Leeds Rhinos at Stade Gilbert Brutus, where food and drink were thrown at referee James Child and his fellow officials as they left the pitch.

Half of that fine was suspended until the end of this season and the RFL confirmed they are awaiting the Ground Safety Officer’s report from Friday’s game before they consider any potential further action.

In a further sanction imposed following last season’s stormy Leeds clash, Catalans were warned that “any further misbehaviour will lead to an unprecedented punishment in the Super League era of having to play two home games behind closed doors”.

League Express has approached both Catalans Dragons and St Helens for an official response to events on Friday night but at the time of going to press there had been no comment from either club.

