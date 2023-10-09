No change to 2024 league structure despite push from League One clubs

THERE will be no change to the structure of the Championship and League One next season – but a refresh could be on the way in 2025.

The withdrawal of London Skolars from the third tier at the end of the 2023 season has left only nine clubs in League One for next term.

At a Rugby League Council meeting last week, League One clubs pushed for a change to the lower-league structure, with a potential amalgamation with the Championship suggested in reports.

However, League Express understands that there will be no change for 2024, with promotion and relegation issues already decided and clubs’ planning for the upcoming season already well underway.

Any change to the structure will only come from 2025 onwards, with further discussions to take place in the coming months to decide on the future structure below Super League.

League One clubs could instead be compensated next season by additional fixtures to what would otherwise be just 16 fixtures in an 18-round regular league season, with each team having two bye weekends.

That could be in the form of extra league fixtures, or a change to the structure of the 1895 Cup, the early rounds of which currently double up with the Challenge Cup.

Clubs will consider their options later this month before the 2024 calendar is finalised.

League One contained as many as 16 clubs back in 2017, but in recent years Gloucestershire All Golds, Hemel Stags, Oxford, Toronto Wolfpack and West Wales Raiders have all disappeared from the professional ranks.

Only Cornwall have since joined, while the Championship has expanded from twelve to 14 teams.

