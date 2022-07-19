Catalans Dragons suffer major blow as forwards likely to miss rest of season

Catalans Dragons forwards Matt Whitley and Julian Bousquet could miss the rest of the season with knee injuries.

Back-row Whitley injured his left knee in last week’s Super League defeat at Salford Red Devils and scans have confirmed he has a torn medial ligament.

The club have put an eight-week timescale on his return, meaning he will miss the remainder of the regular season and is touch and go for September’s play-offs.

Meanwhile prop Bousquet suffered a severe ligament injury to his right knee in the same game and will see a specialist today (Wednesday).

No timescale has been put on the injury yet but it is likely to rule the French international out for the rest of the campaign.