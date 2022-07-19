Leeds Rhinos confirm signing of Toulouse Olympique’s Justin Sangaré

Leeds Rhinos have signed prop Justin Sangaré from Toulouse Olympique for the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

The French international has made 70 appearances for Toulouse having come through the club’s junior ranks, including 17 in Super League this season.

“I am very excited to join Leeds for the next two seasons,” said Sangaré, 24.

“It’s a club I have liked since my childhood days. I always dreamt to join such an organisation with so much success.

“I also have a very good connection with head coach Rohan Smith and I hope to make the most of it during my time at Headingley.”

Sangaré is Leeds’ first confirmed signing for the 2023 season as Smith looks to rebuild for his first full year in charge.

The Rhinos boss said of Sangaré: “He is an impressive young man who has shown this season that he can compete at the highest level.

“He is keen to continue to learn and develop and we are looking forward to having him at the Rhinos next season.”