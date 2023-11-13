Catalans Dragons target three top signings to replenish squad

CATALANS DRAGONS are hoping to get a head start to their 2024 Super League campaign with three top signings in their sights and marquee money to spend.

The decision to retain Australian centre Matt Ikuvalu for next season has left three overseas slots still available at the Dragons and coach Steve McNamara is zooming in on his men.

Ikuvalu, 29, injured his knee in last month’s Grand Final defeat and seemed likely to be returning home after just two-thirds of a season with Catalans (he arrived in Perpignan in May).

But he has responded well to treatment (no surgery was needed) and he has taken up the offer of a further year’s contract extension at Stade Gilbert Brutus.

The departure of eight senior players including big money stars Sam Tomkins, Mitchell Pearce and Siua Taukeiaho, has left coach McNamara with a significant war chest as he recruits for his new-look squad.

With Chris Satae, Théo Fages, Tariq Sims, Bayley Sironen and Jayden Nikorima already in the bag, McNamara is set to fill at least two of the remaining holes in the squad before it regroups for pre-season training beginning on December 4th.

Ikuvalu’s recovery from the knee issue will see him resume full training two weeks later.

Initial training sessions will (as usual) take place on local authority pitches at Cabestany, near Perpignan, to protect the winter turf at the Brutus.

Training will revert to the home ground in January before a pre-season match against a France B side on January 27.

