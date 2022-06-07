Catalans Dragons tie key winger down to new contract

Catalans Dragons winger Fouad Yaha has signed a new deal to stay in Perpignan until the end of the 2024 season.

The French international is the club’s record try scorer, having recorded 89 tries in 138 appearances across two spells.

Yaha is a product of Catalans’ Academy, and has spent his whole career at the club bar a brief spell playing rugby union.

His contract was due to expire at the end of the season but the 25-year-old, who was part of the Dragons’ Challenge Cup-winning team in 2018, has signed a fresh two-year deal.

“Fouad is a hugely popular member of the team and we are happy he has agreed a new deal,” said Catalans head coach Steve McNamara.

“He has a drive and ambition to continually look to improve his game and we look forward to working with him to enable that to happen.”

Yaha added: “I’m very happy to stay at the Dragons. I feel really good here and I enjoy every day with this team.

“We have a strong squad and I’m proud to be part of it. It’s an honour to be the new club top try scorer and I’m looking forward to help the club to achieve success.